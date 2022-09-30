Hyderabad: Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (CIPS) sign MoU to nurture the culture of Innovation. The MoU was to promote the culture of innovation across the 33 districts of Telangana, along with capturing some of the best practices for national replication.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana. It was signed by C. Achalender Reddy, IFS (Retd.), Director CIPS, Member National Biodiversity Authority, GoI, and Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, TSIC, Government of Telangana on 30th September 2022. The other dignitaries present at the exchange include Dasari Balakishan Advisor - CIPS, Sri Vidya, Project Officer at CIPS, and Annie Vijaya, Head - Sustainability and Scalability Office at TSIC.

As a part of the MoU, both entities will strive to scale rural innovators and start-ups with Rural Impact, and support various initiatives of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) programs. Since TSIC is promoting innovation in Government, the organisations will also be working on sensitizing the Government officials on Innovation and Entrepreneurship. CIPS will be supporting the TSIC flagship programme- Intinta Innovator Campaign.

CIPS wishes to support and contribute to TSIC by sharing best practices, framework/selection process, resources, and relevant information/data on how to evaluate best programs/practices and replication and documentation of identified innovations on mutually agreed terms and conditions.

Dr. Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer said, "TSIC believes in collaboration and has forged many successful partnerships since its formation. We are glad to exchange an MoU with CIPS and believe that this collaboration would continue to successfully replicate the flagship initiatives of both TSIC and CIPS in the state and beyond." Jayesh Ranjan congratulated both the organizations and expressed his best wishes on this new collaboration.

