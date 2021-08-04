Hyderabad: TRS Ward Councillor Commits Suicide In Bollaram

Woman TRS councillor of ward number 11 of Bollaram municipality committed suicide on Tuesday in her residence. According to the reports, she allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in her bedroom.

According to the reports, she took a drastic step of ending her life as she was facing some health and financial issues. She was depressed over the family problems. Going into the details, the family members of Prameela Goud found her hanging to the ceiling fan. They immediately complained to the police and they reached the spot. The dead body of Prameela was sent to Patancheru Government hospital for post mortem. Police are investigating in all the angles to know the exact reason behind the death of Prameela Goud.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Prameela Goud committed suicide by hanging to the ceiling fan with a sari. It is said that she ended her life when there was no one in the house. Police found that she was facing financial as well as health problems from the last few days. CI Prashant reached the spot and conducted an investigation. Prameela is survived by her husband and two children.