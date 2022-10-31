Hyderabad: Treasure Hunt Turns Tragic, Software Engineer Drowns in Well

Hyderabad: Treasure hunt at the Hyderabad Adventure Club resort in Vikarabad district turned tragic on Saturday evening. A techie GLP Saikumar (35) drowned in a well full of water.

He is survived by his wife and a two-year-old daughter.

Nearly 150 persons from various parts of the city went to the resort to participate in an event called 'Moonlight Camping,' which included a treasure hunt, hiking, trekking, camping, and games organised at the resort.

During the treasure hunt, everyone ran towards the well in search of a clue. In the process, Saikumar fell into the well and drowned before other participants could reach out to him.

Vindhya, one of the participants and Saikumar's relative, told police that the incident occurred due to the organisers' negligence as there were no safety measures in place during the event. Police opened an investigation based on her complaint.

