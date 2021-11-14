Hyderabad Traffic Violations on Rise: Rachakonda Police Book 4K Cases in 7 Days

The Telangana Traffic cops are taking strict action on traffic violators. In one week, the Rachakonda Traffic Police booked over 40,000 cases and fined traffic violators over Rs 1.4 crore. During the same time period, 54 accidents occurred, resulting in the deaths of ten people. According to officials, were human errors such as negligent driving, speeding, and drunk driving. According to traffic police data, between November 6 and 12, 40,620 Motor Vehicle Act cases were booked under various heads and a fine of Rs.1,43,03,720 was imposed during various special drives conducted across the city for violations and as part of regular enforcement.

The traffic police booked 49 cases under drunk and drive. In the presence of their family members, the violators were counselled by Traffic Training Institute staff. A total of 176 people were brought before the court, which fined them Rs 4.3 lakh. Aside from that, 274 vehicles seized during drunk driving checks were returned to their owners in accordance with High Court orders. Officials said the majority of the 54 accidents, in which ten people were killed and 50 were injured, were caused by human error and road engineering faults.

"Some of the notable human errors include negligent driving, overspeeding, drunk driving, and vehicle self-skidding," said a senior Rachakonda Traffic Police official.

The Traffic Engineering Cell staff, along with inter-departmental officials, investigated the causes of nine recent fatal mishaps.

"Corrective measures for the short, medium, and long term were addressed." "The Traffic Engineering Cell staff is constantly coordinating and monitoring the suggestions to correct the black spots in order to prevent future road crashes," the official said.

Aside from that, the police had made efforts to close a direct approach to the highway at Choutuppal crossroads in order to prevent accidents, as well as sticking reflectors at Saroornagar, pruning tree branches, and laying of rumble strips.