Hyderabad: Traffic SI Stops KTR's Vehicle For Wrong Direction

A traffic police has stopped the car of Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao as it was coming from the wrong side of the road. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Bandaru Dattatreya, Mahamood Ali, KTR, and other leaders offered floral tributes at Bapu Ghat near Langer House on October 2nd on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi. After KTR paid tributes at Bapu Ghat, the party workers asked the driver of KTR to bring the car. The road was blocked as the two Governors were going so KTR's driver drove the car in the wrong direction.

Traffic SI Ilaiah who was on the duty stopped the car of KTR and told the driver to change his route. A senior official told that traffic SI doesn't know that it was KTR's car. A heated argument took place between TRS leaders and the police. Senior officials were involved and the problem was solved. Earlier, KTR used white colour Fortuner but now he is using grey colour Innova. Police officials said that SI has stopped the vehicle as he was unaware that the car belongs to KTR.

Some of the netizens are praising the police officer who performed his duties whereas few sections of netizens are commenting that why didn't the cops issue challan for KTR's vehicle.