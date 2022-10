Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions For Milad Un Nabi Processions

Traffic Curbs in Hyderabad on Eid Milad: Due to Milad-Un-Nabi processions in the city on Sunday, all flyovers will be blocked between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., with the exception of Begumpet, Langar Houz, Dabeerpura, Lalapet, and the PVNR Expressway. Traffic restrictions have also been imposed by the Hyderabad Traffic Police in several other regions across the city.

The main procession will begin at Syed Quadri Chaman in Gulam Murtuza colony, Falaknuma, and will continue through Falanuma X Roads, Aliabad X Roads, Lal Darwaza X Roads, Charminar, Gulzar House, Madina, Nayapul Bridge, Salar Jung Museum, Salar Jung Rotary, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk, and conclude at Volta Hotel in Bibi B

Traffic Diversion Alert

In view of milad-un-Nabi festival the road will be blocked at Chinthalmet towards Kishanbagh till 12:00 hrs. Commuters are requested to take alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/Cc1eOwohm0 — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) October 9, 2022

Traffic diversion routes in Hyderabad on Eid Milad

*Shamsheergunj, Engine Bowli, MBNR X Road, Kandikal Gate, Phisalbanda and Old Kurnool Road, Nagulachintha and Charminar.

*Syed Quadri Chaman, Gulam Murtuza Colony, Bahadurpura, Kalapathar ‘Y’ Junction, Ali Nagar Jahanuma, Laldarwaza Temple, Chatrinaka and Sudha Talkies.

*Nagulachinta Junction, Deccan Hotel, Hari Bowli, Ashoka Pillar, Mohammed Shukur Mosque, Sudha Library.

*Fatheh Darwaza, Khilwat , Himathpura,Volga Hotel, Panch Mohalla, Shah Function Hall, Laad Bazaar.

*Narayana School (Charminar), Rajesh Medical Hall towards Khilwat and Akkanna Madanna Temple, Moghalpura.

*Mecca Masjid, Kali Kaman, Gulzaar House, Armaan Hotel, Etebar Chowk, Sher-e-Bathil Kaman (Ghansi Bazar), Meetika Sheer and Ghansi Bazaar.

*Char Kaman, Madina towards Charminar and City College, Sheraton Hotel, Machili Kaman, Agarwal Kaman.

* Afzalgunj Bridge, Sultan Bazaar, Chatta Bazaar, Tipu Khana, Dewan Devdi Kaman, Nayapul, Pista House Nayapul, SJ Rotary, Chatta Bazaar and Dewan Devdi.

*MGBS, Shivaji Bridge, Salarjung Museum, MM Center, Chaderghat, Azampura, Dabeerpura Darwaza, HUDA office, Purani Haveli, Ganga Nagar nala.

*Darulshifa, Etebar Chowk, Yakuthpura, Kali Kaman, Bibi Bazaar, Hafeez Danka Mosque, Bhavani Nagar, Talabkatta, Armaan Hotel, Prince College, Chowk Maidan.

* Moghalpura Bibi Bazaar, Akkanna Madanna, Mir-Ka-Daira, Moghalpura to Gowlipura road, Bibi Bazaar, Talabkatta to Volta Hotel, Moghalpura Water tank road.

*Kouser Masjid, Warasiguda, Padmarao Nagar ,Chilkalguda X roads, Gandhi Statue, Seethaphalmandi, Warasiguda X road, Jami Majid, Dubai Gate, Hasmathpet T Junction, Old Bowenpally X road, Priyadarshini X Road, MMR Garden, RR Nagar, Praga Tools Housing Society land, HAL bus stop, Samatha Nagar, Wesley Teachers Colony, St. Xavier School, Bhavani Nagar, Koya Basthi Chamundeshwari Temple, Lions Town Colony, Mohammadia Mosque.

*Prakash Nagar, NBT Nagar, Sanjeevaiah Raillway Station – Quba Mosque, Prakash Nagar, Paradise Hotel, Begumpet railway station, Shyamlal Buildings, PNT flyover, Rasoolpura, Nallagutta, Minister road, Makhtha Khairatabad – Punjagutta, Prakash Nagar.

*Kasturaba School, Masjid-e-Elahi, Feroz Café, Ambedkar Galli, Srilanka Basthi, Indian Airlines Gate, Gun Bazaar mosque, Indiramma Statue, Hockey Stadium, Rasoolpura X roads, Pattigadda, Vikar Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Begumpet basthi, Balarai Eidga.

*Masjid-e- Mustafa, Syed Nagar, Priyadarshni School, Humayun Nagar Police Station, Bada Bazar Committee Hall, Nasheman Hotel, Masab Tank, Owaisipura, Ex-Serviceman Colony-Syed Nagar-2, MLA Colony, Masjid-e- Hazrath Bilal.

*Masjid-E-Faizia, Moosa Nagar, Chaderghat, Malakpet X Road, Idar-E-Milla mosque, Moonlight School, Masjid-E-Abu Bakar, Agriculture office, Nalgonda X road, Kaladera, Saifa Mosque, Jalal Sweet Shop.

*Old Malakpet, Dhobigalli, Shankarnagar, Wahed Nagar, Race course road, Idre-e-milla, Chaderghat-Malakpet road, Dargah Ujale-Shah, Sayeedabad, Papaiah Basti, Kaladera, Dabeerpura, Darulshifa, Gulzar Chowrasta, Bada Bazaar, Zafar Road, Yakuthpura.

*Azampura Chaman, Muslim Maternity Hospital, Babu Miyan Diary Farm, Noor Khan Bazaar, Gol Chaman, Dabeepura Jabbar Hotel, Shaik Faiz Ki Kaman, Bada Bazar X road, Ete Bazaar Chowk, Kotala Ali Jha.

*Owaisi Community Hall, Great Sea Hotel, Masjid-e-Walajahi, Khaleel Hotel, Choti Masjid, Meraj Royal Sea, Mirza Steeel, Royal Regency, Megha Hotel, Royal Sea, Lucky Hotel, Masjid-e-Salman Farsi, Mehboob Colony X road, Iqra School, Chowdary Masjid, Reyan School, Taj Function Hall, Saleem Hotel, A1 Hotel, Imran Hotel.

* Hill Top Function Hall, Royal Regency Function Hall, M.M. Hospital, Humayun Nagar, Nampally, Habeebnagar, Asifangar, Mallepally X road.

*Syed Nagar, Ahmediya Hotel, Dargah Shareef, Nashamen Hotel, Khaja Mansion, Masab Tank, Picture House, Mahavir Hospital, Ayodhya Hotel, Bazaar Ghat, Habeebnagar, Mallepally, Medhipatnam, Humayun Nagar, SD Eye Hospital, Owasipura.

*Syed Nagar No.1, Priyadarshini School, Hashim Ali compound, Bada Bazaar Committee Hall, Jama Masjid Badapa, Nasheman Hotel, Masab Tank, Owaisipura, Ex-Servicemen Colony, Syed Nagar No.2, M.L.A Colony, Masjid–E-Hazrath Bilal, Banjara Hills.