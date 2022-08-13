Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions for Cyberabad Freedom Ride

The Cyberabad Police is organizing a Freedom Ride on Saturday from 1 pm to 4 pm and the ride starts from Durgam Cheruvu to Gachibowli stadium. The Cyberabad Police have come up with this initiative as a part of Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu. There are traffic restrictions in a few routes in connection with Freedom Ride.

Route:

Durgam Cheruvu cable-stayed bridge – IKEA Rotary – Lemon Tree junction –Phoenix IT HUB – DELL – Tech Mahindra – CII junction – Metal Charminar – Indira Gandhi Statue – Cyber Towers junction – Medicover Hospital – Lemon Tree junction – Mind Space Gate – Mind Space Rotary – T HUB junction – Madhapur Traffic PS – My Home Bhuja -NCB Junction – Cyberabad Police Commissioner Office – Gachibowli flyover – Indira Nagar – IIIT Junction – Wipro junction – ICICI Bank junction – Kokapet Rotary – ICICI Bank junction – Wipro junction – IIIT junction -HCU – HCU RTC Depot – Gachibowli Stadium.

Diversion Points:

COD Junction (Fortune Towers) – Cyber Towers – IKEA under pass – Bio Diversity Junction – Gachibowli junction.

Kavuri Hills, Madhapur L&O PS – COD (Fortune Towers) – Cyber Towers – IKEA under pass – Biodiversity Junction – Gachibowli junction.

The heavy vehicles are allowed from Kavuri Hills Junction to Kothaguda Junction via Cyber Towers Junctions.