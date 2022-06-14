Hyderabad Traffic Police Special Drive, Deets Inside

Hyderabad Traffic Police is gearing up to crackdown on cars with tinted glass and iregular number plates. A special drive will be conducted strating from July 18 by the Hyderabad Traffic Police.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.V.Ranganathan said violations of tinted glass, disfigured number plates and temporary registration numbers were leading to criminal activities.

“A special drive will be taken up from June 18 onwards. Cases will be booked against those found violating MV Act rules and charge sheets will be filed in court,” he said, adding that persons who purchase new vehicles should get them registered with the Road Transport Authority and get a permanent number within one month.

As per Central Motor Vehicle Rule 100, vehicle owners should ensure the visual transmission of light is not less than 70% for the windscreen and the rear window. The side windows are to be maintained so as to ensure visual transmission of light is not less than 50%.

