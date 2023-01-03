Hyderabad Traffic Police to Launch Drive to Check Heavy Vehicle Violations from Jan 4

Hyderabad: After launching the Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking & Encroachments), the Hyderabad Traffic Police has come up with an action plan to make roads safer for all.

As part of this action plan, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will launch a special drive on Wednesday to monitor the traffic violations by the state RTC buses and heavy vehicles in the city.

The traffic police will keep an eye on traffic violations like not stopping in bus bays, cell phone driving, obstructing free left, wrong side driving, signal jumping etc.

“The special drive is aimed to determine better road safety and more particularly to ensure pedestrian safety,” Additional Commissioner Traffic (incharge) AR Srinivas said.

Last year, the city traffic police issued 3,909 challans against the TSRTC buses for violating traffic rules including life-endangering violations. Last year, there were 41 deaths including 21 pedestrians in road accidents caused by the state public transporter buses.

Notably, two senior citizens were knocked down by a bus in Bowenpally on New Year day. The traffic police claimed the accident was due to the ‘sheer negligence of the RTC bus driver’.

