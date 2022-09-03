Hyderabad: Traffic Junctions to Get Makeover, Courtesy GHMC

In view of traffic problems, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is coming up with new innovative solutions to develop road junctions in the city. On an experimental basis, the civic body will take up 12 traffic junctions, two junctions each from the six zones to implement their plan. Based on the results of this research, plans will be developed to cover other key traffic crossroads in a similar manner.

Meanwhile, GHMC is in the process of strengthening the road network with flyovers, underpasses, and road over/under bridges among others to make traffic flow easier. It also developed traffic junctions by improving the traffic signaling system and building foot-over bridges for pedestrians in different parts of the city. The foot-over bridge is planned in heavy traffic junction areas where malls and shopping complexes are established. Over 22 foot-over bridges at a cost of Rs.77 crore have been planned of which 7 are already in use. The foot over the bridge is making pedestrians, easy to cross the road without any accidents.

According to the civic body, GHMC is focusing on developing unique and innovative solutions regarding basic infrastructure development and assuring greater utility with less expenditure. Gardening and facilities such as benches are being installed in certain areas near traffic junctions.