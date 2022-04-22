Hyderabad: Traffic Jam In Begumpet Due To SRDP Work At Patny Nala

The road work under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) is going on. There was a traffic jam that stretched for over 2 km from Patny to Yatri Nivas due to the ongoing SRDP works.

Diversion imposed between Rasoolpura T Junction and Wesley PG College in Secunderabad and the diversion will be imposed for 45 days. Traffic coming from the CTO junction and heading towards Ameerpet/Greenlands will be diverted at Wesley College through the Sindhi Colony.

A GHMC official said,"RTC buses/private buses/lorries/DCM vans will not be permitted from CTO junction to Begumpet or Ameerpet side."

Hyderabad Traffic police urged the commuters travelling from Secunderabad to Ameerpet/Punjagutta/Madhapur side to avoid CTO junction-Begumpet-Rasoolpura for the next 45 days. The officials further requested the people to take alternative routes so they won't get stuck in the traffic.

Traffic Diversions:

People who are travelling from CTO junction towards Rasoolpura junction should take the left turn at Hanuman Temple bylane near Yatri Nivas towards PG Road, Food World, right turn to Ramgopalpet PS, Minister Road and proceed towards Rasoolpura T Junctions

Vehicles coming from Begumpet flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS.

Traffic from KIMS towards Rasoolpura T Junction will not be allowed to take the right turn, opposite New Ramgopalpet PS towards Sindhi Colony and PG Road.

The stretch between Hanuman Temple towards Food World, Ramgopalpet PS and Rasoolpura T Junction is only one route.

