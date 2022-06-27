Hyderabad: Traffic Diversion In View Of Chief Justice Swearing-in Today

In view of the swearing-in ceremony of Ujjal Bhuyan as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan at 11 am, the city traffic police have made all arrangements at the Raj Bhavan premises to avoid traffic jams. No vehicle will be allowed to ply on the Raj Bhavan Road between Monappa Island and VV Statue junction at Khairatabad on Monday between 8 am and 12 noon.

Since a large number of VIPs, VVIPs, and other dignitaries are attending the programme, parking arrangements are made and traffic diversions are planned to avoid congestion on Monappa Island and VV statie junction between 8 am and 12 noon.

Single row parking is available at MMTS Parking lot, Metro residency to NASR School, and Lake View guest house to VV Statue Junction. All traffic will be diverted at the Rajiv Gandhi Statue. The police advised bikers to choose other routes during the specified hours in order to avoid traffic jams.

Who Is Ujjal Bhuyan?

Ujjal Bhuyan, a native of Assam and son of former advocate general Suchendranath Bhuyan, Justice Bhuyan did his schooling in Guwahati and graduated from Kirori Mal College, Delhi. Later he went to Guwahati for pursuing LLB and LLM courses at Guwahati University.

