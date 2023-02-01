Hyderabad Traffic Curbs For Formula E Race

From February 5 to 11, traffic will be restricted from the Telugu Thalli flyover to the Khairatabad flyover and the Mint compound to Prasad's iMax due to the Formula E race on February 11.

The decision was made during a meeting held here on Tuesday by Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to examine security arrangements for the Dr. BR Ambedkar Secretariat Complex, which will be inaugurated on February 17, as well as the Formula E race. She asked the Police, R&B, GAD, Telangana Special Police, and IT departments to work together to prepare other routes in order to avoid delays in Secretariat work due to the Formula E race. High-level security for the New Secretariat building was also decided at the meeting. The security of the Secretariat building would be handled by 300 members of the city police force and three companies of the Telangana Special Police. For this, the Traffic Police have allocated about 22 personnel. According to the Chief Secretary, security equipment like body scanners, vehicle scanners, and baggage scanners must be maintained ready.

560 cars and more than 900 two-wheelers can be parked at the Secretariat complex, which covers 28 acres. Around the Secretariat, there are six Sentry posts. Apart from a unique command control room, over 300 CCTV cameras have been placed. A specific identity card would be given to each visitor to track their movement. Additionally, the Secretariat building has been built with fire safety measures and two fire engines with 34 firefighters. Visitors will be allowed in all floors except the 6th floor.