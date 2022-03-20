HYDERABAD: Post the Jubilee Hills accident case where street vendors were hit by an SUV leading to the death of an infant on Friday, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have cracked the whip on tinted film windows on cars and irregular license plate numbers since Saturday.

A special drive was launched in the city and cops were seen stopping vehicles that had black film on their windows and asked them to remove it.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath said Supreme Court orders on the use of tinted films were being implemented and that there no exemption would be granted to anyone except for those under the Z and Z plus categories.

The Commissioner clearly stated that fines would be imposed under various Sections of the Motor Vehicles Act against violators who are caught tampering with registration number plates, unauthorized use of Police, Press, MLA, Corporator, and Government vehicle stickers.

