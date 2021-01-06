Hyderabad Traffic Advisory for Justice Hima Kohli Swearing In

T R A F F I C A D V I S O R Y

In view of Swearing-in-ceremony of Kum. Justice Hima Kohli, Hon’ble Chief Justice of High Court of Telangana at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad on 07-01-2021 at 11.30 hours, the Raj Bhavan road from Monappa Island (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) to VV Statue Junction will witness heavy traffic. The traffic congestion is expected from 1000 hrs to 1300 hrs. On need basis, the traffic will be diverted or stopped at Monappa Island and VV Statue Junction, Panjagutta – Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) will be closed for general traffic on both sides during this period.

Following places are earmarked for parking of vehicles at Raj Bhavan:

Gate No-III to Administrative Block: Hon’ble Judges, MsP., MsLA. and MsLC Vehicles. Dilkusha Guest House: Media Vehicles MMTS Parking lot: Other VIP Vehicles & Government Dignitary vehicles Metro Residency to NASR School: Single line parking Lake View to V.V Statue Junction (Opposite lane of Lake View Guest House): Single line parking

All the citizens are requested to take note of the above and take alternate routes to their destinations and avoid the Raj Bhavan road during the specified timings and co-operate with traffic police.