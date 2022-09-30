Hyderabad: Action Plan for Seamless Flow of Traffic

Hyderabad: Witnessing a drastic increase in vehicles in post Covid and blatant violations of traffic rules and encroachments prevailing on most of major roads in the city including National highways passing through the city, the Hyderabad Police are implementing a ‘Traffic Action Plan’ to ensure seamless flow of traffic on the roads.

Since the Copvid-19 outbreak, the steep rise in individual vehicles, both two wheelers and cars, has been the prime cause for increase of congestion on city roads, said Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand in his power point presentation to the media personnel here on Thursday.

As compared to 2019, the number of vehicles increased to almost 18 per cent in 2022 and the total vehicles plying on roads are about 77.65 lakhs, he said the volume of traffic complaints being reported to dial 100 helpline has also increased.

He apprised about the road map and series of measures to be initiated under ‘3 Golden Es of traffic management – Enforcement, Education and Engineering and about the ongoing operation ‘ ROPE” – removal of obstructive parking and encroachments, he said in his presentation.

He pointed out that post-Covid, many people started preferring personal transport as opposed to public transport and added, “in the last two and half years, over 13 lakh vehicles or roughly, 18 per cent were introduced to the city roads.”

The traffic police will be taking up various initiatives for traffic management and regulation in the coming days, Anand said that the police higher ups are also providing logistics and men to the traffic wing to help them deal with the issue.

Appropriate strategies for traffic management keeping in view the rise in vehicle volumes were being worked out, he informed.

