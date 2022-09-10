Hyderabad: TPCC Leaders Meeting to Pacify Disgruntled, Rebel Workers

The top leaders of T Congress are going to meet in Gandhi Bhavan today to discuss the strategy for Munugode bypoll. Palvai Sravanthi, Chellamalla Krishna Reddy, Palle Ravi, and Kailash Netha are invited to the meeting. The leaders from the Telangana Congress will pacify the three other leaders who were denied the ticket.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti, Komatireddy VenkatReddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Reddy, Madhu Yashki, and other prominent leaders will be present.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday approved the candidature of Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, who is the daughter of former Minister and five-term MLA late, Palvai Govardhan Reddy, for the upcoming Munugode by-election.

Munugode constituency in Nalgonda district fell vacant after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress party and joined Bharatiya Janata Party. The bypoll is very much important for the three parties, Congress, BJP, and TRS. Palvai Sravanthi was among the four candidates shortlisted by the Congress party along with Chalammala Krishna Reddy, Palle Ravi and Kailash Netha.

