HYDERABAD: Hyderabad tops in the state in cases of violation of lockdown rules being enforced to contain the dreaded coronavirus.

Infamously, Hyderabadis are at the forefront of violating section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act, which is being implemented by the central and state governments to contain the spread of coronavirus. This act has been enforced since March 22.

As on July 1, police have registered 67,557 cases across the state against offenders who did not adhere to the lockdown norms such as wearing face masks, physical distancing and venturing out without a valid reason.

Hyderabad has topped in the list with 14,346 cases, followed by Khammam with 6,372 cases. The government since May 9 began imposing fine of Rs 1,000 on people roaming public places without wearing masks. The police have imposed challan to 3,288 persons till date.

These violators have been identified by Artificial Intelligence, which is linked to CCTV cameras installed across the city. Of the total challans imposed for not wearing face masks, Wanaparthy district stood first with 846 followed by Hyderabad with 585.

Meanwhile, Telangana has reported 1,018 cases on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,352. Seven persons have died, taking the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 267 across the state.

Out of the 1,018 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for 881 followed by 36 in Medchal district and 33 in Ranga Reddy district, it said. A total of 788 people have been discharged on Wednesday after treatment taking the total number of discharged to 8,082 so far, while 9,008 patients were under treatment, it said.

The KCR-led government also extended restrictions in the state till July 31.