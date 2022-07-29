Hyderabad Tops Bogus Voters List, Numbers Are Shocking

Hyderabad: As many as 10,25,987 Photo Similar Entries (PSEs) were deleted from the electoral rolls in all Assembly constituencies in the state. Hyderabad district tops the list in the deletion of PSEs where 2,68,542 entries were removed from the list till July 28.

Apart from Hyderabad, these four surrounding districts were also high in the number of bogus voters. Medchal-Malkajgiri district, of the 3,38,665 PSEs, 1,62,232 similar entries were removed. In Rangareddy, of the 3,33,991 PSEs, about 1,54,00 were deleted. In Nizamabad of the 79,313 PSEs, about 39,470 were deleted and in Sangareddy of the 73,831 voters about 32,298 were removed.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has run the PSE data and the details of the entries with similar photographs and made these available to all the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).Based on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), field functionaries EROs, AEROs, BLOs, supervisors carried out the exercise in terms of PSEs.

