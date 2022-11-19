Hyderabad: Three AIMIM Leaders Booked Over ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ Slogans

Following the directions of a court order, Hyderabad police on Saturday filed cases against All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and two corporators for raising threatening slogans in the city.

During a protest against suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh ’s inflammatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in a video that he posted on YouTube on August 22, MIM leaders came out openly and allegedly raised ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans. Later, a person filed a petition in Malkajgiri court and requested the judiciary to take appropriate action against the MIM party leaders for threatening sloganeering in a protest rally.

The local court heard the matter and ordered the city police to book MIM leaders. Subsequently, Neredmet police registered an FIR against MIM corporator Nasreen Sultana, Jaffar Khan and Mir Sardar Ali under relevant sections of prevention of communal act.

“....they raised these threatening slogans in front of Habeebnagar police station and in front of official. The above said slogan was raised on non-Muslim community by some leaders of AIMIM, as this is a radical threatening slogan on non-Muslim communities. Hence, the requested to take necessary action,” the FIR stated.

It may recalled here that the BJP legislator Raja Singh was arrested on August 25 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Prophet Muhammad which led to widespread protests across the country. After massive protests in several parts of Hyderabad, the police filed an FIR against the BJP leader and he was detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. Nearly 70 days later, Telangana High Court ordered the release of the BJP leader.

