Hyderabad: Tension Grips Old City After TRS Leader Obstructs Assam CM

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at MJ market in Hyderabad on Friday after TRS leader in pink scarf tried to obstruct Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma speech in Ganesh procession organized by Bhagyanar ganesh Utsava Samithi. The Chief Minister is the chief guest of Ganesh immersion Shobha yatra in Hyderabad.

The incident occured when Sharma was standing on the stage and was supposed to address the public on the ganesh immersion.

The TRS leader was taken into custody by Hyderabad city police. While he was being taken away, he raised Jai KCR slogans. Later, the Assam Chief Minister gave his speech.

TRS leader Nand Kishore Vyas held for obstructing Assam CM speech Himanta Biswa Sharma on stage at MJ Market Mild tension prevailed and Nand Kishore was taken into custody By Hyderabad city police#GaneshChaturthi2022 #Hyderabad #Telangana @HiHyderabad pic.twitter.com/mXcxDcrv06 — INN (@INNChannelNews) September 9, 2022

