Hyderabad: Tension At Gandhi Bhavan After Police Lock Congress Office Gates

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Telangana congress headquarters, Gandhi Bhavan after police locked the party’s strategy team head office in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Police detained congress leaders and workers, who were on the way to lay siege at Telangana Chief Minister’s official residence, Pragati Bhavan.

As a result, a scuffle had taken place between the police and the party workers. With this, the police deployed tight security at Gandhi Bhavan to prevent untoward incidents.

Also Read: Hyderabad: Raids At Margadarsi Chit Fund Corporate Office