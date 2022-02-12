Hyderabad Temperature to Drop Further

The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to fall below normal during the weekend, particularly on Sunday after a few warm evenings. For the next several days, the lowest temperature in the city is expected to range between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius, according to experts.

In the early hours of Friday, an average night temperature of 19 degrees Celsius was recorded, with Serilingampally recording the lowest minimum temperature of 16.1 degrees Celsius.



According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the minimum temperature in many areas on the outskirts of the city, including Rajendranagar, Kapra, Hayathnagar, Saroornagar, and Santhoshnagar, may go below 13 degrees Celsius on Sunday.



The weather is expected to be the same on Monday. The India Meteorological Department in Hyderabad has issued a two-day yellow alert for the city and surrounding districts. Meanwhile, the nighttime temperature in many Telangana districts, including Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, and Peddapalli, is expected to fall into the single digits on Saturday and Sunday. Some parts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad may also receive up to 2.5 mm of rain.