HYDERABAD: The Telugu Talli-Khairatabad flyover, which remained closed for vehicular traffic in Hyderabad for the past 40 days in view of secretariat demolition works is now thrown open to the public from Tuesday, August 18.

An official statement was issued to this extent on Tuesday.

Telugu Talli flyover is the city's largest flyover which facilitates the flow of vehicular traffic from the old entrance of the secretariat to lower tank bund. This flyover reduces the travelling time for people who travel from Tank Bund to Ashok Nagar and Indira Nagar towards Secunderabad.

Authorities said that the flyover and surrounding roads were closed as there was a risk of an accident during the demolition of the secretariat buildings.

Meanwhile, the state government didn't allow anyone including the media to enter the premises of demolition works, as a preventive measure. The government had barricaded the roads leading to the secretariat and restricted the entry of media and stopped them from covering demolition activities. The government had deployed 2,000 policemen in the surroundings areas of the secretariat to restrict the public entry and had also diverted the traffic.

VIL media private limited had filed a public interest litigation seeking permission for the media to cover the ongoing demolition of secretariat buildings. Responding to it, the HC ordered the government to allow the media to cover the demolition works.

Following which, the government had allowed the media to cover the ongoing demolition works of the secretariat buildings yesterday, July 27.