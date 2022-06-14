Hyderabad: Telangana BJP Leader Raja Singh Claims Threat Calls, Case Filed

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh has submitted a complaint at Mangalhat Police Station on Tuesday in which he claimed that he had received threat calls from unknown numbers, including international calls.

In his complaint, the BJP legislator has asked the police to investigate and take action in this matter. It may be recalled here that a few days ago, Hyderabad police registered a case against Raja Singh for allegedly hurting the religious beliefs of a particular community with his defamatory remarks.

A Hyderabad resident Mohammed Ali, who is a businessman by profession, reported the matter to the police and a case was registered against him at Kanchanbagh police station under section 295 A of IPC.

