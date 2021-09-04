Hyderabad: Teenmaar Mallanna in Police Custody For Abetting Suicide

The Chilkalguda Police have arrested 'Q News' Channel CEO Chintapandu Naveen aka Teenmar Mallanna on August 27. He was arrested in an alleged extortion case for allegedly threatening an astrologer. After seven-day police custody, the police had produced him in a local court on Friday.

The court which heard arguments of both sides allowed four-day custody. Teenmaar Mallanna is currently remanded in judicial custody at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda.

Chilakaluguda police, on August 27, went to his residence in Uppal on Friday and arrested him on the charges of demanding money and threatening to kill a person.

A few days ago, astrologer Laxmikanth Sharma lodged a complaint with the police alleging that Teenmaar Mallanna had threatened to kill him if he didn't give him money. Maruti Jyotishyalaya owner Sannidanam Laxmikanth Sharma lodged a case against Teenmaar Mallanna in the Chilkalguda police station.

However, Mallanna said that cases have been filed against him as a part of a conspiracy plotted by the political leaders. He said that he would fight for justice.