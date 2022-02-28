Hyderabad Teen Raped by vice-chairperson of Nirmal Municipality

The vice-chairperson of Nirmal municipality was arrested for allegedly abusing the modesty of a minor girl on Sunday. According to Nirmal Rural Sub-Inspector K Vinay, the accused, Sajid Khan (35) is a resident of the town's YSR Colony. The 15-year-old victim, also resides in the same colony. He is a Class VIII student. Sajid sexually raped the girl n the name of love. He reportedly took her to several places and raped her many times over a long period of time.

The victim's parents approached the police and narrated the shocking incident. The victim was rescued and sent to the Sakhi centre in Nirmal. Based on the victim's allegation, a case was filed against Sajid under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and 376 (ii) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and investigations started