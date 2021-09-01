Hyderabad: Teen Left An Emotional Letter For Family Before Fleeing home

A 17-year-old boy ran away from the home on Monday and wrote a letter stating that he is not going to torture his parents anymore. Before fleeing the home, he left an emotional letter. The incident took place in Jeedimetla Police Station limits.

Going into the details, Puneeth, the son of A Shivudu, a resident of Cherukupalli colony of Quthbullapur division completed his Intermediate in a private college.

Puneet went to write the NEET exam on Monday morning and he didn't return home on that day. The parents of Puneet went to the college and the college management informed that he didn't come to the college. The parents then searched in Puneet's room and they found a letter in which it was written that 'I'm the reason for making your lives horrible, I'm Sorry. Puneet's father then immediately rushed to the police station and filed a case.

