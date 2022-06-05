Hyderabad Teen Gangrape: CLUES Team Collects Evidence from Seized Cars

With the alleged Hyderabad teen gangrape turning into a political flashpoint and amid allegations of tardiness on the law enforcement authorities, the Telangana police have intensified their investigation into the case.

The police team has collected the fingerprints and other clues from the seized Benz car. The officials have also inspected the red-coloured Mercedes car, which was used to commit the heinous crime on May 28, and found the footwear, earring, and a few strands of hair of the girl victim. The evidence collected from these two cars will be sent to the forensic lab in the city.

According to the sources, the red car belongs to an MLA and police confirmed the involvement of an MLA’s son in the rape case. However, the legislator’s family has claimed that the accused got down from the car and went to a cafe when the alleged crime took place.

In the meantime, the police have arrested four accused persons in the Hyderabad gang rape case. The fourth accused was detained on Sunday. A 17-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly gang-raped in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad after she went to a party organised by her classmates on May 28.

A total of five suspects have been booked so far - 3 minors and 1 adult. The fifth accused, who is an adult, is still on run. The police teams have launched a manhunt to nab the fifth accused in the case. Following are the accused and their identifications.

A1 - Saaduddin Malik (son of AIMIM leader)

A2 - Umair Khan (son of MLA's brother)

Minor1 - Son of Waqf Board chairman

Minor2 - Son of MIM corporator

Minor3 - Son of Sangareddy Municipal Co-option Member

Also Read: Cabbie and Accomplice Sexually Assault Minor Girl on Hyderabad Outskirts

TRS leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said the culprits will not be spared. The opposition BJP and Congress have demanded that the TRS government hand over the investigation to CBI to ensure an impartial probe.

