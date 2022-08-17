Hyderabad: Techie Found Dead In His Flat Under Mysterious Conditions

A techie was found dead in his residence under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday. The incident took place in Alkapur Colony in Manikonda. According to police, the deceased hails from Nunna Village of Krishna district. He was living along with his friends - Sai Sandeep and Jaswanth in the flat.

Going into the details, the deceased was identified as Bhargav Reddy and was working as a software engineer. Sai Sandeep and Jaswanth went to their native village and came to Hyderabad on Tuesday. Both of them were trying to reach Bhargav Reddy but he was not answering their call and was neither opening the door of the flat.

With the help of a watchman, they broke the latch and entered the flat. They were shocked to see Bhargav lying dead in the bedroom. They immediately gave a complaint to the police. The cops reached the spot and filed a case. The body was shifted to the government hospital for post-mortem. Police are trying to find out how the death of Bhargav took place.