Hyderabad Techie Dies In Accidental Fall From Building

A software techie was found dead in mysterious circumstance after falling from a building at his residence in Hyderabad on Thursday. The man was identified as Sandeep (44), who worked as a software engineer and lived in Miyapur police station limits accidentally fell down from the fourth floor of the building along with his laptop. His body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. Police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.

In another incident, two youths died when their bike hit a parked lorry. The incident took place on the early hours of Thursday near the Naidu Petrol pump that falls under Khila Warangal mandal limits. The deceased were Gaddala Madhukar of Illandha village of Wardhannapet mandal and his relative Ganesh of Wardhannapet. Both of them died on the spot as their bike rammed into the lorry from the rear side. According to the reports, they were returning to Illandha after purchasing vegetables for lunch at a marriage function.

