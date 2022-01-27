Hyderabad: Techie From Bhadrachalam Ends Life in Alwal Over Corona Infection

A woman who tested positive for COVID committed suicide. The incident took place at Alwal. D Alekhya, 28, a native of Bhadrachalam, had been staying in the Alwal locality of Hyderabad. She was a techie at an MNC. Since she became ill, she underwent a battery of medical tests on January 21, following which she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

She was scared after learning that she had contracted the Coronavirus. Alekhya was under self-isolation at Manasarovar Heights in Kanajiguda under Alwal police station limits. Alekhya's relatives came to her flat on the evening of January 23rd and found her hanging. The police has launched an investigation and registered a case into the unnatural death. The body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.