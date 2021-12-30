Hyderabad: Taxi-Bus Collision On Tank Bund Kills Toddler

In a very tragic incident, a three-year-old toddler died in an accident on Wednesday. Going into the details a three-year-old toddler Dussa Shree died and her parents Dussa Samanya and Shiva Kumar sustained severe injuries in a collision between the cab they were travelling and a private bus.

According to the police, the cab crashed head-on into a private bus coming in the opposite direction. The family booked a cab from Raidurgam to Secunderabad railway station. At around 4:30 AM on Wednesday, the driver of the cab tried to overtake a vehicle on the Tank Bund Road but the cab rammed into the private bus.

The toddler received severe injuries and died on the spot. The parents of the little one were immediately shifted to the hospital and their condition is also said to be critical. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Secunderabad whereas the cab driver is undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital.

