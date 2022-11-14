HYDERABAD: Super Star Krishna who was hospitalized had suffered a cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday morning and was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state by his family members. Continental Hospital Chairman Dr Guru N Reddy said that he was immediately given CPR for 20 minutes and was currently on the ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit. Addressing a press meeting at 1 pm the doctors stated that his condition was critical and they would have to wait for 24 hours for any further improvement in his health. They said that every hour was crucial and they could not comment further till there was an improvement in his health condition and all efforts were being made to ensure he recovers.

Doctors said that all the family members of the veteran actor were present at the hospital by his side. The