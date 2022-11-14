HYDERABAD: Veteran actor and Superstar Krishna was hospitalized and was rushed to the hospital on Sunday by his family members. He is said to be suffering from respiratory problems for quite some time and was taken to the Continental Hospital in Gachibowli.

BREAKING: Super Star Krishna Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Doctors Say Condition Critical

Actor Naresh who is taking care of the actor stated that there was no cause for worry and that it was a routine check-up. Doctors are attending to him and he is slated to be discharged from the hospital either in the evening or tomorrow morning once his condition stabilizes. The veteran actor who stays in Nanakramguda which is close to the hospital has not been coming out lately due to age-related issues. The Ghattamaneni family has been in a state of grief this year with two tragedies. In January this year, his elder son Ramesh Babu died. in September Krishna's wife, Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi also passed away due to illness.

Krishna's fans were concerned about his health condition, but the family members have said that he was doing well. The actor whose film career spans five decades has acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India.

Sakshi Post wishes the Super Star a speedy recovery.

