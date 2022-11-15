Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to conduct the last rites of Krishna with full state honours.

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna died on Tuesday morning at the Continental super-specialty hospital here, while undergoing treatment following a cardiac arrest. He was being treated by a multi-disciplinary team of doctors following the cardiac arrest. The actor died at 4 AM on Tuesday, hospital sources said.

Krishna was close to the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and contested as a Lok Sabha member from Eluru Parliamentary constituency, winning the elections in 1989. His son-in-law Jayadev Galla is presently a TDP Lok Sabha member representing the Guntur constituency.

Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, K Chandrasekhar Rao, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and MK Stalin respectively condoled his death.

CM KCR in a statement recalled Krishna’s five decades of contribution to the Telugu film industry as an actor, producer and director. “Krishna, who acted in over 350 movies, left an indelible mark on the hearts of moviegoers and his death is a huge loss for the Telugu film industry,” KCR said.

The actor’s mortal remains have been kept at Krishna’s residence in Nanakaramguda for celebrities and VIPs to pay their respects.

The mortal remains will later be taken to Gachibowli stadium at 5 PM for his fans and the public to pay homage to the departed actor.

The final rites will take place tomorrow at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad at 4 pm.

