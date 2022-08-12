Hyderabad: Sunday-Funday is Back on Tank Bund From August 14

After a last episode in December 2021, Sunday Funday festivities will be back on Tank Bund starting on August 14. After its debut in August 2021, Sunday-Funday events at the tank bund were cancelled amid the rising threat of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19.

Following suggestions from citizens, Telangana minister for municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao had directed the officials in August 2021 to make Tank Bund traffic-free during evening hours every Sunday so that people can enjoy the evening on the banks of the lake.

The program was launched on August 29 and it became an instant hit as a large number of families started visiting the place.

As part of #SwatantraBharathaVajrotsavalu, Sunday-Funday is back on Tank Bund on 14th Aug.

Traffic free from 4pm onwards, varieties of food and shopping stalls and spectacular fireworks show.@arvindkumar_ias #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/zGp1rOxxWq — MA&UD Telangana (@TSMAUDOnline) August 12, 2022

