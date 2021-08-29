Hyderabad: Students Will Be Given Bus Passes From This Date

With the COVID-19 cases seeing a decline in most parts of the state, the Telangana government has decided to reopen all the educational institutions from September 1. TSRTC is also planning to increase the number of buses from September 1 in Hyderabad. According to the reports, the bus pass counters in some of the places in the city that have been shut due to COVID-19 have been re-opened.

RTC Executive director Yadagiri said that students will be issued bus passes from September 1st as the educational institutions are going to be re-opened. The RTC officials said that the students can apply for bus pass just like they do after the summer holidays. They can upload needed documents online. He said that all the bus pass counters are open now. He further added that all the bus services have been started since August 26th. He also stated that students will be issued a discount on the bus pass.

Greater Hyderabad Zone RTC officials said that students who have applied for the bus pass online will be given bus passes soon. He also said that nearly 5,00,000 lakh bus passes are going to be issued this year.