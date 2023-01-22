According to a report by Open Doors, published by the Institute of International Education (IIE), the city of Hyderabad has topped the list of Indian cities in sending students for higher education to the United States. As per the report which is sponsored by the US State Department, Hyderabad students beat the combined Mumbai and New Delhi numbers as per the report.

According to the Open Doors report, while there were 2.61 lakh international students enrolling in US universities, India was ahead of the curve with about 75,000 visas being granted to students from various cities.

At least 30 percent of all student visas were issued to students from Hyderabad, followed by Mumbai and Delhi.

The preferred selected fields of study were computer science courses with a focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, robotics, etc. Apart from computer courses, business and social science courses were next in demand.

In comparison to the years 2020 and 2021, the rise in Indian students moving to the US is likely to overtake China in 2022-23. (With inputs from DC)

