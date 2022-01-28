Hyderabad Students Chosen for UNESCO's World Teen Parliament

Four kids from MS Creative School in Hyderabad have been selected for the World Teen Parliament (WTP), a UNESCO-supported organisation. Amena Aziz, Atika Amoodi, Mariya Khalid Saache, and Sumera Ummey Kulsum are the selected students.

According to Mohammed Moazzam Hussian, senior director of MS Education Academy, these four Class X students were the only MPs of WTP from Telangana. "They were chosen through a rigorous screening procedure that was divided into three parts," Hussian explained.

He stated that the selected MPs will be coached and educated in life skills, problem-solving, policy-making, global governance, and voting as a skill.