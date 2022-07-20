Hyderabad: Student Groups Try to Gherao Telangana Education Minister’s Office

Hyderabad: Demanding the filling up of vacant posts of teachers and headmasters, fee reimbursement and other students-related issues, the members of student organisations affiliated to the Left parties on Wednesday attempted to gherao the office of Telangana Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy here.

After a protest rally near Basheerbagh, the student leaders and members belonging to the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), and others attempted to barge into the office but they were stopped by the police.

The student groups staged the protest and raised slogans at the Education Minister’s office in Basheerbagh and demanded that the government immediately accept their demands.

Also Read: Opposition Protests on Price Rise, GST on Essential Items; Both Houses Adjourned

They demanded the government to immediately release funds towards the arrears under the fee reimbursement scheme and scholarships. The other demands included, filling up vacant posts of teachers and headmasters, scrapping of new education policy, free bus passes for students, increase in funds for the mid-day meal scheme, legislation to control fee in private and corporate schools and colleges.



