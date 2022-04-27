Hyderabad: Stray Dogs Attack Kills 2 Year Old in Golconda

In a very tragic incident, a two-year-old was attacked by a pack of street dogs and he suffered injuries on the neck and other parts of the body. The incident took place at Golconda on Tuesday night.

According to the reports, the victim Ahmed, a resident of Bada Bazaar was playing near his house. He was attacked by a pack of dogs. Locals who have listened to his screams, shooed the dogs away. The baby sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to the Niloufer hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The locals said that the street dogs have been creating panic among the residents of Golconda.

A few days ago, a street dog was seen carrying a head in its jaws. The incident happened in Vanasthalipuram. Some of the people chased the street dog and it left the head. Police reached the spot and found that the head belonged to a baby who was two to three days old.

Also Read: ​TRS Plenary: KTR Changes His Twitter Profile Pic On Party Formation Day