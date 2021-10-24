Hyderabad: Special Attraction at Today's Sunday Funday Event on Tank Bund

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin unveiled the world's largest cricket bat in Hyderabad on Saturday. The bat, which was donated by Pernod Ricard India Private Limited, is 56.1 feet long and weighs 9000 kilogrammes.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognises it as the world's longest bat. As an added attraction for the Sunday-Funday event, the bat will be on display at the Tank Bund until November 15.

The unveiling ceremony was also attended by Special Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar, who shared photos from the event on social media.

Mohammad Azharuddin took to his Twitter and tweeted “World’s largest (certified by Guinness world record) cricket bat (56.1 feet long & weighs 9000 kgs) gifted by @Pernod_Ricard today & unveiled by @azharflicks. On display until November 16 at #TankBund road ( & a major attraction on Sunday-Funday).”