Hyderabad: Solar Roof-topped Cycle Track on ORR

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao laid a foundation stone of the cycle track with solar roofing along the service road on Tuesday. It is expected to be finished by summer of 2023. It is a 23 Km long cycle track on the Outer Ring Road between the main carriageway and service road from Nanakramguda to the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and from narsingi to Kollur covered with solar panel rooftops along the stretch. The project has taken up by the KMV Projects Limited (KMVPL) at an estimated cost of Rs crore.

The proposed cycle track is the improved version of the South Korean model, which provides more facilities like lighting, protection from rain, parking and other amenities such as food stalls. The track can be used 24x7 as lighting facilities are provided.

Minister @KTRTRS lays the foundation stone on Sept 6th for one of its kind 3 lane, 4.5 meters wide & 21 kms bi-cycle track along the #ORR on Nanakramguda-TSPA & Narsingi-Kollur stretch. It's solar roof topped & will work 24/7 with all safety features incl CCTVs pic.twitter.com/iWtCJFxXpU — Arvind Kumar (@arvindkumar_ias) September 5, 2022

The stretch from Nanakramguda to the TSPA will be 8.5 km while it will be 14.50 km from Narsingi to Kollur. The effective length when covered as a loop will be 42 km. The proposed width of the cycle track is 4.5 metres with one-metre green space on either side. Crash barriers are also provided on the service road for safety.

