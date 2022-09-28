Hyderabad: Slain Gangster Nayeem's Close Aide Seshanna Arrested

A close aide of slain gangster Mohammed Nayeemuddin, M Sheshaiah alias Seshanna was arrested by Hyderabad Police on Tuesday. Six years after the death of Nayeem, Sesshanna was arrested by Golconda police during a vehicle check exercise on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, a country-made pistol along with five live rounds were seized from Sesshanna. He was booked under provisions of the Arms Act, and produced before the court.

Seshanna, who was on his way to Gachibowli from Nanakramguda, was taken into custody by the police. A total of nine cases were registered against Seshanna in various police stations. In 1993, the Sanathnagar police arrested Seshanna for the first time. He is the accused in the murder cases of IPS Vyas, Konapuri Ramulu, Patolla Govardhan Reddy, Srinivas Rao, Sridhar Reddy, and Kanakachari teacher, Ramulu.

Seshanna joined the Naxalite movement when he was a student. Seshanna worked with 15 Naxal commanders.

Seshanna was earlier arrested in the TADA case. Later, he committed many crimes along with Nayeem.

