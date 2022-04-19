Hyderabad: Skywalk Connects Raidurg Metro Station to Mindspace Madhapur Campus

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owner, and developer of quality Grade A office portfolio launched its meticulously designed, circular, 1km long skywalk connecting the Raidurg Metro Station to strategic locations in and around the mind space Madhapurcampus, today. The Skywalk which is1km in length and 3.5 meters in breadth, is expected to ease the commute for around 30,000 people on a daily basis.

This striking addition to the public infrastructure was inaugurated by KT Rama Rao - Hon’ble Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana, with the customary ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted at the Raidurg Metro Station concourse. Also gracing the opening were Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to Govt Industry and Commerce and ITE&C Depts., E Venkat Narasimha Reddy, MD, TSIIC, and other respected government officials. The Skywalk integrates a thriving business park with a key public transport node of the city, for the ideal confluence between commute and convenience.

The Skywalk has been conscientiously curated with the intent to decongest traffic, ensure easy crossover of roads and improve the pedestrian experience. Keeping the design simple, the skywalk has 6staircases,5escalators and4 lifts. The accessible design aims to make the Skywalk more inclusive and is designed keeping in mind people with disabilities. Conceptualized with an emphasis on safety and community development, the Skywalk will boost connectivity for the large working populace housed at Mindspace Madhapur and the public in general. An intersection of the Skywalk houses the Vantage Café,a design marvel spread across 17,000 sq. ft. expected to host a state-of-the-art space for employees to congregate and network.

The entity stands committed to building healthy workspaces, that are benchmarked to global standards, and which employees ‘choose’ to work at. With service embedded in the culture of Mindspace REIT, the larger purpose is to deliver a delightful experience coupled with ease of connectivity.The Skywalk encourages the use of public transport, as it enables employees to alight from the concourse level of the Metro Station, seamlessly access the connected skywalk, and disembark directly at their office building, after a short uninterrupted walk.

Speaking on the launch,Vinod Rohira, CEO of Mindspace Business ParksREIT said, “We are very happy to open to public, the iconic Skywalk, part of our extensive up-gradation of Mindspace Madhapur. Designing high-quality modern interventions that contribute to the city infrastructure, is just one of the many community focused initiatives of Mindspace REIT. We believe providing our occupants with amenities that ensure safety, comfort, and ease of commute is imperative to creating a thriving business district. Initiatives such as these, add lasting value to our assets, and benefit our global tenants while enhancing the larger business ecosystem.”

The ruminative design of the Skywalk embodies the metaphor of a tree. The structure supporting it is an abstract artistic interpretation of a tree painted in natural brown and finished with wooden aluminum composite panels to soften the steel appearance. Pedestrians get respite from the direct sun with the aesthetically designed panels made from the all-weather Tensile Fabric.

