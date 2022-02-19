Hyderabad: Six in Police Station For Selling Fake Educational Certificates

The Commissioner task force with Musheerbad police busted an inter state fake education certificate racket and arrested six accused. Tattapally Ravikanth Reddy, an alleged kingpin of the racket, along with Mohammed Asif Ali and Uppari Ranga Raju, have conspired with Ketan Singh, Asst. Professor of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh State (SRKU), to supply backdated fake education certificates without any exam and attendance to needy students in order to gain illegal easy money.

Ravikanth Reddy, who worked as a consultant agent, used to provide students with admission. He met Mohammed Asif Ali (Administrator at Sadhana College) and Uppari Ranga Raju (Education Consultancy agent).

Due to financial problems, the accused decided to make easy money by supplying fake certificates to students and came into contact with Ketan Singh (Assistant Professor at SRK University) through him supplying back dated certificates of SRKU, without any exams, attendance to students and collected huge amount. They used to gather information from institutions regarding dropout, backlogs, and failed students, trap innocent students, and take millions of rupees for delivering B.Tech, BSC, B,A, and B.Com degree certificates. The accused persons along with seized material were handed over to Musheerabad police for further action.