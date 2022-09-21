Hyderabad Siblings Print Fake Currency in Lakhs After Watching YouTube Videos

Hyderabad siblings printed fake currency notes after watching YouTube videos. North Zone DCP Chandana Deepthi speaking to the media revealed the details of the case at her office in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Kasturi Ramesh Babu(35) a native of Pune in Maharashtra studied up to first class. A few years ago, he came to the city for employment and started working as a mechanic in a shed at Bandlaguda Jagir Kali Mandir. He fell in love with a young woman in the area and married her. Ramesh Babu's younger sister K. Rameshwari is studying a medical course in a college in the city.

Having lost his job during the lockdown and got into financial troubles. He saw videos of making fake currency notes on YouTube and started printing them and exchanging them through agents. The brother and sister went to Delhi numerous times and bought new printers, chemicals, and other materials for printing fake currencies. They took a flat for rent near Kalimandir. They started printing Rs.100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 notes and started circulating them in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Know Ramesh Babu caught?

Satla Anjaiah (38), a resident of Ramanthapur, was working as a security guard in Nacharam. After watching the video of the fake currency manufacturing, Anjaiah wrote a comment for the video asking for help to get out of financial difficulties. Based on that, Ramesh Babu called him. Ramesh had recently taken Rs. 50,000 in original cash from Anjaiah at the TSPA junction and handed over Rs 1.30 lakh fake currency. After exchanging Rs 40,000, Anjaiah went to a fruit vendor named Gopi Ramaswamy at Secunderabad railway station on September 19. He bought fruits and handed over a Rs 200 note. The fruit vendor who found that the note was fake asked Anjaiah but the latter tried to run away. Gopi Rama Swamy caught him and handed him over to the Gopalapuram police. The cops filed a case and started an investigation. Ramesh Babu and Anjaiah were arrested by the police and remanded to judicial custody. Police recovered 2,500 notes, printers, two cellphones, a car, and a two-wheeler worth Rs 2.50 lakh from the accused.

DCP Chandana Deepthi said more details would come out if Rameshwari, who is on the run, is caught. In 6 months, it is believed that Rs. 60 to 70 lakh fake currency notes have been printed and are being in circulation.

