Hyderabad Shilparamam Open For Weddings And Events Now

Shilparamam -the arts and crafts village located in Madhapur, Hyderabad has opened its doors to people to conduct weddings and other events and festivities. Shilparamam village is spread over a total of 65 acres. Officials have now made arrangements for people to not only just visit crafts village, but also provide space for those who want to perform events.

Special places have been developed and made available in Shilparamam for this purpose.

For conducting weddings and events in Shilparamam booking in advance is a must and Rs 10, 000 must be paid up as a security deposit.

Other amenities

For children’s entertainment,toys are made available for young children to help develop intelligence.

The usual boating, battery cars, bullock cart services will be provided to attract visitors

The Shilparamam officials have added more greenery, flowering plants, attractive trees for enhancing the place.

The other special attractions are the inclusion of a variety of birds to make it more attractive to visitors.

Twelve caves have been set up for different types of birds.

Informative plaques made of stone were erected. Designated places to take photographs have also been set up

The regular cultural events will be held at the Amphitheater on the weekends.

Yearly 550 stalls are being set up at the fair which is held every year from December‌ to Sankranthi time in January.

Discounts

Discount for students and the disabled. A 50% discount for students up to 10th class will be given after they submit a letter from the school and present it at the office. A 50 percent discount is also given to the disabled and voluntary organizations.

Shilparamam was thrown open for visitors in June following the lifting of the lockdown in Telangana. The crafts village is open from 10.30 am to 8 pm and the mini Shilparamam at Uppal will be open from 12 noon to 8 pm for visitors. Facilities are being opened in adherence to Covid-19 protocols so that the visitors can enjoy their time safely. G. Anjayya, General Manager at Shilparamam said, that one can book either offline or online for any event here.

