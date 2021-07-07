Hyderabad: She Team, Rachakonda Police Rescue 8 Kids Under Operation Muskan

Eight minors, including two girls, were rescued from various locations within the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate on Tuesday as part of Operation Muskan-VII.

The Bhongir division's She Team, along with officials from the District Child Protection Unit, rescued a minor child and his mother who was found begging in Bhongir Rural. The two were counselled and sent to Bhongir's Child Welfare Committee.

Officials in Ibrahimpatnam rescued three young boys, who were working at a shopping centre and handed them back to their parents as part of the operation.

Meanwhile, the She Team of Choutuppal division, along with officers from the Child Welfare Department, rescued four underage girls who were working in a dangerous business at Damera village. The children were handed over to the CWC in Bhongir, and the owner of the industry was served with a notice.